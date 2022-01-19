'Not Happy' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Reflects on 'Two Points Dropped' at Brighton

Kepa Arrizabalaga was left frustrated after Chelsea dropped two points against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night following a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Chelsea saw their run without a Premier League win extend to four matches. Graham Potter's side were the much better team down on the south coast, but went behind against the run of play courtesy of an excellent strike from distance from Hakim Ziyech.

Since coming into the side, Kepa has made some crucial saves but there was nothing he could do to stop Adam Webster's unmarked powerful header in the 61st minute which saw Brighton draw level.

Thomas Tuchel's mentally and physically tired side managed to hold on for a draw but it sees them slip back into the fight for a top four spot.

Kepa wasn't happy at full-time stating Chelsea have to start improving, which includes creating more chances.

"We are not happy of course, we dropped two points and we didn’t play well," reflected Kepa to Chelsea TV.

‘In both games, at home and here, we scored first and were in a good position to control the game, but they played a very physical game, one against one in all the pitch. It’s not easy to control the game against Brighton. You have space behind the line, you have a chance to go one against one, but in the same way they have those chances.

"It was a very open game. We had to create more chances. We had opportunities near the box to go one against one, to shoot, and maybe that’s something we have to improve."

Chelsea conceded from a set piece and it wasn't pretty. Webster lost his marker and was given a free header in the middle of the box to which he made no mistake of punishing the Blues.

The 'small details' are costing Chelsea, says Kepa, but he insists solutions are being worked on to resolve their problems.

"Of course there is disappointment and frustration," added the Spaniard. "We only got a point because they scored from a set-piece. We worked a lot, we ran a lot, but in small details we lost two points.

"Set-pieces are about concentration, about focus and taking your man. We have to look at ourselves, not outside, and improve. There is not one solution. We are working on it, trying to find solutions."

