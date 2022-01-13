Skip to main content
Kepa Arrizabalaga Opens Up on Substitution Refusal Under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has opened up on how he felt after he refused to be substituted under Maurizio Sarri's reign.

The incident happened in the final of the Carabao Cup back in 2019 when Sarri called for Kepa to be replaced by substitute goalkeeper Willy Caballero for the imminent penalty shoot out.

imago1008815657h

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kepa addressed the situation that happened nearly three years ago now.

"I spoke about that in the last interviews. I spoke very clear. I learned from that situation, I learned a lot. It was not easy.

"I want to look forward, this season and to arrive in another final and win it. I want this trophy, I want this competition. Everybody knows what happened, I learned and now I want to look forward."

Read More

Kepa originally responded to the incident back when it happened in February 2019, insisting that it was misunderstood.

"First of all, I have to say it was misunderstood," he told the official Chelsea website. "In no moment was it my intention to disobey, or anything like that with the boss.

imago1009094415h

"Just that it was misunderstood, because I had been attended to by the medics twice, and he thought that I wasn’t in condition to continue.

"It was two or three minutes of confusion until the medics got to the bench, and they explained everything well."

After beating Tottenham 1-0 on Wednesday evening, Chelsea now progress to their first Carabao Cup final since that day three years ago where they will face either Liverpool or Arsenal.

