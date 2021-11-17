'Everybody Will Have Their Moment' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Speaks on His Role on the Chelsea Bench

Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
'Everybody Will Have Their Moment' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Outlines Chelsea Role on Bench

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has outlined the role plays on the bench for the club. 

The Spaniard joined the Blues from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 and has made 113 appearances ever since.

However, his gametime for the club has been limited in recent months due to the arrival of Edouard Mendy last summer, who is now considered to be the number one choice in goal for Thomas Tuchel's side. 

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Kepa spoke on the role that he and his fellow teammates play within the squad as he said: "I think we have high quality here in all the positions. 

"We have a very good squad. Every game, on the bench, there are big players, lots of internationals, but it’s what we need.

"I think we will have a lot of games, hopefully, during the season. We will have to be ready, everybody, because everybody will have their moment and we need that. 

"We need everybody being pushed hard in training, pushing each other, and I think we are doing that."

Despite only making four appearances in all competitions so far this season, Kepa has been on hand to make some crucial saves for his side.

He saved the winning penalty in the Super Cup against Villarreal in August, as well as making crucial stops in Carabao Cup shootouts against Aston Villa and Southampton.

Kepa added: "We have a good atmosphere in the team. 

"Obviously everybody wants to play and everybody wants to play every Saturday, but it’s also important to accept the manager’s decisions, to keep pushing and to be ready to take the opportunity when you have it."

