Kepa Arrizabalaga Reacts to Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final Defeat to Liverpool

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has taken to social media to react to his side's Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides faced off on the day as Thomas Tuchel looked to lift his third trophy already this season.

After 120 minutes of football failed to separate the two sides, a penalty shoot-out that ended 11-10 in Liverpool's favour was what gave Jurgen Klopp the win in the end.

imago1010222754h

Via his Twitter account, Kepa posted a message that read:

"To fall and rise. Disappointed after big effort during the tournament. We keep working. Thanks Chelsea F.C. family for your support."

Kepa, who was brought onto the pitch especially for the penalty shoot-out, was the one player out of 22 who missed his spot kick on the day.

Read More

When asked about whether he stands by the decision to bring Kepa onto the pitch, manager Thomas Tuchel said the following:

"I take the decisions when I take the decisions," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london. "I only take them when I want to take them. I cannot rejudge my decision after the outcome.

"We all don't know what would happen if we left Edou on the pitch. This is how it is so no blame on him, blame me.

"I am the guy who takes the decisions, sometimes it works out or not works out. This is the life of a football coach who does substitutions.

"Sometimes you bring on a player and he scores and sometimes you bring on a player and he makes a decisive mistake.

"This is what happens so no regrets. If you need to take the blame, take it on me and I take responsibility for that, of course."

