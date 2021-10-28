Skip to main content
    Kepa Arrizabalaga Ready to Replace Edouard Mendy at Chelsea During AFCON

    Author:

    Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is ready to replace Edouard Mendy when he jets off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

    Kepa, despite his £71 million price-tag, has become the number two at Chelsea since Mendy's arrival from Rennes last summer. 

    Mendy has asserted himself as the main man in between the sticks for the Blues, but Kepa remains a big part of Thomas Tuchel's squad which has seen him grow in confidence under the German.

    sipa_35775740 (1)

    Kepa has already proven himself this term, becoming the penalty hero for the Blues on three occasions already this season. 

    Spending much of his time on the bench, Kepa is set to be handed the step up to become the temporary number one in west London when Mendy heads to the AFCON in January.

    He is ready for the challenge should he be needed by Tuchel to play week in week out, however won't think about the situation change until it comes about. 

    Read More

    As quoted by the Athletic, he said: “Well, it (AFCON) is two months away. Of course, we know it can happen (Mendy leaving) and I will be ready but we have a lot of games until we start thinking about that.

    sipa_35775936 (1)

    “Let’s go step by step and we’ll see what happens. If he goes to the African Cup, all the best and I’ll be ready. But it’s still a long way to arrive at that point.”

    The 27-year-old has made four appearances for Chelsea this term, and will need to dust off any cobwebs for early 2022 as his responsibility in the team increases. 

    sipa_34596357
