Kepa Arrizabalaga Reflects on Chelsea's Victory Over Al Hilal in Club World Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga reflected on the Blues' victory over Al Hilal in the Club World Cup semi-final.

The Spaniard was on fine form, denying several Al Hilal shots as he produced a fantastic performance to send Chelsea to the final.

Speaking after the match via Chelsea's social media channels, Kepa reflected on the performance of his team and his individual effort.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“I think we controlled the game, a big part of the game. We created a lot of chances, but they are a team of champions also, so obviously they would create chances as well," he said.



“I was happy to help the team, happy to be there in an important moment and we are happy that we are going to the final.”



Kepa's Chelsea compatriots were also full of praise for his heroics, with Cesar Azpilicueta heaping praise upon his collegue.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He said: "It's not easy to become the most expensive goalkeeper. He went through tough moments but Thomas (Tuchel) has given him confidence and he's started to be really important for the team.

"The attitude towards Edou, Marcus and Hilario is fantastic. We've seen how important they are regardless of who plays. I see only the work Kepa has been doing in every session even if not playing. He's always been ready for the team and see how the situation is with our keepers."

Chelsea face Palmeiras in the final as they look to lift their first Club World Cup.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube