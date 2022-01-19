Skip to main content
Kepa Arrizabalaga Reveals Chelsea Are Looking Over Their Shoulder in Race for Top Four

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has revealed his side are looking over their shoulder at West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for top four.

The Blues dropped points again against Brighton on Tuesday evening, drawing 1-1 on the day, leaving them 12 points behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and also seeing them drop to third in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side have dropped points in six of their last seven Premier League games leaving them in a significantly worse position than where they were back in November.

imago1009228408h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Kepa Arrizabalaga revealed that his team are wary of the teams approaching them in the league table, with London rivals West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham all closing in on the Blues.

"We have to get back to winning ways because everybody is coming (up behind us).

"We need points because we want to be on top of the league, but we have to look at ourselves, improve and step up.

Read More

"We have another big game on Sunday, a London derby, and from there we go."

The Spaniard went on to explain how the team felt after their draw with Brighton on Tuesday evening.

imago1009213040h

"We are not happy of course, we dropped two points and we didn’t play well," he said.

"In both games, at home and here, we scored first and were in a good position to control the game, but they played a very physical game, one against one in all the pitch.

"It’s not easy to control the game against Brighton. You have space behind the line, you have a chance to go one against one, but in the same way they have those chances."

