Kepa Arrizabalaga Reveals How Thomas Tuchel Handed Him Chelsea Lifeline

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has praised his manager Thomas Tuchel for handing him a 'lifeline' at the club after taking over from Frank Lampard in January.

The German saw instant success as the Blues lifted the Champions League trophy and UEFA Super Cup less than a year since his appointment.

Speaking to Marca, Kepa discussed the 'important turning point' when Tuchel was hired.

He said: "It is an important turning point. Thomas (Tuchel) from the first moment transmitted his confidence to me, he was sincere with me. He told me that he knew who I was, but that he did not know me inside, I also told him the same and we started working."

Despite not starting regularly under Tuchel, Kepa was trusted from the bench against Villarreal in the Super Cup and repaid his manager's faith by saving several penalties to win the clash.

Speaking on his first start under Tuchel, a cup match against Barnsley, Kepa expanded: "Since then he has always given me his confidence. In that game, I remember very well, before starting he told me not to try to do more things than he had to do because he knew in the situation he was in, that he was under the spotlight.

" I felt that all eyes were on me. He gave me that peace of mind, took me out of focus, took pressure off me. From there in the cup the performances were coming, the team kept winning and the only regret was that we couldn't win the final. I do consider that that day was important, in addition to his words and his confidence "

The goalkeeper is competing with Edouard Mendy for the number one spot at Chelsea and will get his chance when Mendy jets off for the African Cup of Nations with Senegal in January.

