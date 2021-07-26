Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga has Revealed his Plans Ahead of the New Season

The goalkeeper has revealed his plans ahead of the new season.

Chelsea's Spanish shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga has opened up on his future ahead of the new season.

The 26-year-old played second fiddle to Edouard Mendy for the majority of last season as the Blues went on to lift the Champions League in May.

Speaking to theplayerstribune.com, Kepa discussed his plans for the upcoming season as he looks to impress Thomas Tuchel.

He said: "I’m starting this new season full of enthusiasm and ready to continue doing what I like the most. I know that if I work hard in every session, and support the team in any way I can, then the results will follow. They always do."

Kepa fell out of favour under previous manager Frank Lampard, who brought Mendy in from Rennes at the beginning of last season despite Kepa holding the record as the most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

Since his introduction, Mendy impressed at Chelsea and has become the number one. Tuchel joined the Blues after Lampard's dismissal and kept faith in the Senegal international, seeing Kepa remain on the bench regularly.

However, Tuchel handed Kepa back-to-back starts across an FA Cup and Premier League match, showing that he still has faith in the Spaniard.

Despite being second choice, Kepa explained how he is still happy at Chelsea and looking forward to the future.

"Nobody knows what will happen in the future. But today I am very happy in London, and I hope that in the coming years I can celebrate many more titles with my team, Chelsea Football Club." Kepa said.



The Blues' third choice goalkeeper for last season, Willy Caballero, departed after winning the Champions League as the Blues look to sign a shot-stopper to sit behind Kepa and Mendy in the pecking order.

