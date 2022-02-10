Kepa Arrizabalaga Reveals the Challenge Chelsea Face in Club World Cup Without Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has revealed the challenge his side face during their Club World Cup campaign without manager Thomas Tuchel by their side.

Tuchel is currently away from the action, having recently tested positive for Covid-19, leaving first team coach Arno Michels to fill in.

Kepa is the first choice man between the sticks for the Blues at the moment with usual starting keeper Edouard Mendy away on AFCON duty with Senegal.

Despite struggling for game time usually, the Spaniard has done well in goal for Tuchel's team having conceded just three goals in seven outings, having faced Manchester City once, and Tottenham three times.

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Kepa revealed the struggles that come with having to tackle a tournament without your manager.

“Of course we miss him. Hopefully he can be here for the final but we have a fantastic staff also. They are working hard with us every day.

“We know already from the last year how we work with the manager, how he wants us to prepare for games. So of course we miss the manager, but we know what we have to do.”

After beating Al-Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon, the European champions will face 2021 Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras on Saturday.

Should the west London side win, this will be the third trophy Thomas Tuchel has won since arriving at Chelsea in January 2021, having already laid claim to the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

