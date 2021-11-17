'It’s Just About Being Ready' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Speaks on Chelsea's Trophy Chances

Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea Need to Be Ready to Win Trophies This Season

Author:

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted Chelsea need to be at their best in order to win trophies this season. 

The Spanish goalkeeper signed for the Blues from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 and has won three trophies since joining. 

However he hasn't featured in many games during recent months due to the arrival of Edouard Mendy, who is now the first choice 'keeper for Thomas Tuchel's side. 

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Kepa spoke on the importance of the Blues squad being on top form in the final months of the season, as he said: "We have good quality in every position so we have to push and take the opportunity when you have it.

"We know that happened last season with different players. Then it happened during the season because we had injuries, problems with form, and it’s normal I think."

The Blues are currently top of the Premier League table after 11 games, three points ahead of Manchester City and West Ham, and four ahead of Liverpool.

Chelsea are also on course to qualify from their Champions League group with just one point needed in their final two games against Juventus and Zenit to progress to the knockout stages.

Kepa added: "It’s a long season, 11 months really, and every player will have ups and downs, so it’s just about being ready.

"We have a lot of players, a lot of games, so we need every player to arrive in the final months in the best position possible to win trophies."

