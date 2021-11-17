'I’m Very Happy' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Reacts to Impressive Chelsea Penalty Record

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has spoken on the club records he has set thanks to his penalty heroics.

The Blues 'keeper has made the most penalty shootout saves in the west London side's history with eight, overtaking club legend Petr Cech.

They have now also been victorious in three consecutive penalty shootouts, which is the first time they have ever done so.

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Kepa reacted to the records that he has set in his time at the club so far, as he said: "I didn’t know before I achieved this record of eight saves and I hadn’t heard about the record about the three penalty shoot-outs in a row, but I’m very happy and proud to be the record holder.

"So I’m very happy, but the most important thing was that the first one was for a trophy and the other two were to go to the next round."

The Spaniard's efforts in goal for the Blues this season have been highly successful.

He saved the crucial penalty in the Super Cup final against Villarreal in August and Chelsea subsequently lifted the trophy. As well as this, he has made decisive saves in the Carabao Cup shootouts against Aston Villa and Southampton.

Kepa also said: "In the end it is about helping the team, because I am so happy to help the team when I have the opportunity and the record comes after that.

"The most important thing for me is going into the next round and winning it."

