Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'Very Proud' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Reacts to Impressive Chelsea Penalty Record

Author:

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has spoken on the club records he has set thanks to his penalty heroics.

The Blues 'keeper has made the most penalty shootout saves in the west London side's history with eight, overtaking club legend Petr Cech.

They have now also been victorious in three consecutive penalty shootouts, which is the first time they have ever done so.

imago1007584912h

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Kepa reacted to the records that he has set in his time at the club so far, as he said: "I didn’t know before I achieved this record of eight saves and I hadn’t heard about the record about the three penalty shoot-outs in a row, but I’m very happy and proud to be the record holder. 

"So I’m very happy, but the most important thing was that the first one was for a trophy and the other two were to go to the next round."

The Spaniard's efforts in goal for the Blues this season have been highly successful.

Read More

imago1007582532h

He saved the crucial penalty in the Super Cup final against Villarreal in August and Chelsea subsequently lifted the trophy. As well as this, he has made decisive saves in the Carabao Cup shootouts against Aston Villa and Southampton.

Kepa also said: "In the end it is about helping the team, because I am so happy to help the team when I have the opportunity and the record comes after that. 

"The most important thing for me is going into the next round and winning it."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1005385545h
News

'I’m Very Happy' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Reacts to Impressive Chelsea Penalty Record

just now
imago1007480507h
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants Chelsea Stay Despite 'Slap in the Face' Contract Offer

30 minutes ago
imago1007582532h
News

'We Have a Good Atmosphere' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Comments on Chelsea's Team Morale

1 hour ago
Gallagher x Gilmour
News

Report: Chelsea Make Decisions Over Conor Gallagher & Billy Gilmour's Roles in Thomas Tuchel's Side

1 hour ago
imago1007861251h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Support Thomas Tuchel in Transfer Market

2 hours ago
imago1002913459h
News

'We Stuck to Our Plan' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Real Madrid Admission After Champions League Win

2 hours ago
imago1007434315h
News

Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Fitness News Ahead of Leicester City Clash

3 hours ago
imago1007576529h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Would 'Not Object' to Hakim Ziyech Departure

3 hours ago