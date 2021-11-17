'We Have a Good Atmosphere' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Comments on Chelsea's Team Morale

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga has spoken on the atmosphere at the club.

The Blues goalkeeper joined the side in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao and has made 113 appearances since then.

However, he has not featured as much for the club in recent months due to last summer's arrival of Edouard Mendy, who is now the first choice 'keeper for Thomas Tuchel's side.

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Kepa spoke on the strong competition for places in the starting XI and how it affects the mood in the team, as he said: "We have a good atmosphere in the team.

"Obviously everybody wants to play and everybody wants to play every Saturday, but it’s also important to accept the manager’s decisions, to keep pushing and to be ready to take the opportunity when you have it."

Since joining in 2019 Kepa has kept a total of 41 clean sheets for Chelsea, and has now established himself as a top performer for the side when it comes to penalty shootouts.

His eight saves in shootouts are a record for the club and they have now won three in a row, which is a first for the west London side, with Kepa featuring in all of them.

The Spaniard made the deciding save in the Super Cup final shootout against Villarreal in August, before helping guide Chelsea to victory via penalties in two Carabao Cup fixtures this season.

He has only made four appearances this campaign but has kept clean sheets in half of them.

