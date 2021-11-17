'I Do My Best' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Speaks on Limited Game-time at Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has spoken about doing his best whenever he's given opportunities at Chelsea.

The Blues signed the Spaniard from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 and he has featured 113 times since then.

However, his gametime in the first team has been limited since the arrival of Edouard Mendy last summer, who is now Thomas Tuchel's first choice in between the sticks.

IMAGO / Marca

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Kepa spoke on the importance of being ready for the team whenever he plays for the Blues, as he said: "It’s very important, you have to be ready.

"You have to be ready for yourself, you have to be ready for the team, also because it’s your job to be ready always, no?

"It’s not easy when you’re not playing, everybody wants to play, but the best way I’m trying to do it is push every day hard.

"Just push yourself every day in the training and be positive. I know sometimes it is not easy, but you have to be very strong mentally."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Kepa has only featured four times for Chelsea this season, with three games coming in cup competitions and just the one in the Premier League. However, he has been on hand to make some crucial saves for his side in penalty shootouts.

He added: "When I have the opportunity, like in the cups, or like I did in the league against Tottenham, when I come in I do my best to take the opportunity and give everything to make the manager have a hard decision."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube