Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has taken to social media to thank fans for their support throughout the season.

The Blues shot-stopper played as back-up to Edouard Mendy throughout the season and could leave for first-team football.

Taking to Twitter, Kepa posted a message to the Chelsea faithful, appreciating their support this season.

It wrote: “End of the season. Thank you for all your support."

The Spaniard made 15 appearances in total throughout the campaign, most significantly as a substitute in the UEFA Super Cup final against Villarreal as he became the hero in the penalty shoot-out victory.

Despite the heroics, Kepa missed the decisive penalty in the Carabao Cup final shoot-out, blasting over the bar as Chelsea lost the domestic trophy.

It remains unclear as to what the future holds for Kepa, who could still depart in the summer in the search for more regular game time.

Speaking recently, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he will sit down with the goalkeeper to discuss his future.

"It depends what he wants and it depends what his plans are, but I know that we are very privileged to have Edou (Mendy) and Kepa in our squad," he said

"I know for sure that Kepa is not happy about the situation and he deserves to play more and he can be a strong number one.

"I know the goalkeepers coaches have these conversations at the moment and then we will take our time to speak with him, reflect what’s best, what the possibilities are and I’m, of course as a coach, super happy to have both strong goalkeepers. Let’s see."



If this is his final season in Blue, Kepa will go out proud as he contributed to both the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup victories in potentially his final year at Stamford Bridge.

