Kepa Arrizabalaga Wants to Take Chelsea Opportunity in Edouard Mendy's Absence

Kepa Arrizabalaga is aware he needs to take the opportunity he currently has after becoming Chelsea's number one goalkeeper following Edouard Mendy's release to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old has become the understudy since Mendy arrived in the summer of 2020, but has worked his way back into contention under Thomas Tuchel having regained his confidence in between the sticks.

Each time Tuchel has shown his trust in the Spaniard this season, and last, he has repaid the faith with impressive and/or impactful performances.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Carabao Cup was Kepa's opportunity this season. Crucial penalty saves against Southampton and Aston Villa helped the Blues progress into the quarters against Brentford.

Kepa made three big saves against the Bees to help them progress into the semi-finals against Spurs, which they also came out victorious to reach next month's final.

Mendy has played the Premier League and Champions League matches, but at the beginning of the month departed for Senegal duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kepa has now become the go-to option in his absence, and will play the next couple of matches in goal should he be available.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur await before the end of January and Kepa is ready to step up.

He said: "I think it's a good opportunity for me. I have a couple of months where I play one or two a month. It's not easy because the goalkeeper needs to be on the pitch to take a good rhythm.

"I felt I did well, I did my best. Now I have the opportunity to play more games in short days, it's a good time. I'm happy because of that. I want to take the opportunity."

“Maybe you don’t believe me but I never experience Kepa nervous, never. Not one single day," insisted Tuchel.

"I never experienced him jealous, not happy for his colleague and of course his conqueror in the competition for goal. I never experienced him jealous and nervous.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"The good thing, it was a very genuine trust everybody had in Kepa once he needed to play and once we let him play. I felt the same from him. He was very calm, very focused. This is what he does every single day.

"I had the feeling he felt he does not need to show now in his 90 minutes that he is capable. We trust him and he is capable. It is not easy his position because it is not a lot of changes in the goalkeeping position. We have him and are so happy to have him, that’s maybe the difference.

"There was no extra sentence, no extra speech, no special stuff. It was genuine trust. We are just happy that he can show it because he is absolutely ready to show it."

