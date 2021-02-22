Kepa Arrizabalaga warns Chelsea ahead of Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid

Kepa Arrizabalaga insists there can be no room for error for Chelsea when they face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the first-leg of their last-16 Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side are yet to beaten under his tutelage (W5, D2] in all competitions but face arguably their toughest test yet under his management against Atletico.

Instead of facing the Spanish side at the Wanda Metropolitano, they travel to Bucharest in Romania following COVID-19 restrictions.

Not only do Chelsea have to contend with travelling to Romania, they face Diego Simeone's side who are in a poor run of form. Despite Atletico sitting top of La Liga, they lost their first home game of the season on Saturday against Levante and have been leaking goals in recent weeks. They have conceded 10 goals in their last seven matches.

And Kepa has highlighted the importance of the European tie.

"It's an important game, but we haven't prepared it because we have more games ahead of us," Kepa said in a recent interview with COPE. "A month ago I would tell you that Atlético was in very good shape. In recent weeks we have improved.

Kepa added: "The smallest detail will make the difference. I cannot answer you if I will play against Atlético. In the end, Mendy has played and in the last matches I have done it.

"I'm not afraid of Luis Suárez. I hope he doesn't have his best day. He has been creating danger for many years. If I could remove an Atleti player for our tie, I would remove Oblak. Koke, Llorente ... they are doing well, but if I can choosing would remove Oblak."

