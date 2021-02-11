Kepa Arrizabalaga will start for Chelsea against Barnsley in FA Cup tie

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Kepa Arrizabalaga will start for Chelsea against Barnsley on Thursday night in the FA Cup fifth round.

Kepa will be given a fresh start under Tuchel following his struggled over the last 18 months under previous boss Frank Lampard.

He cost the Blues £71 million from Athletic Bilbao but his performances between the sticks have been well below-par for the most expensive goalkeeper.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

It saw Chelsea bring in Edouard Mendy from Rennes, who has now become the new number one at Stamford Bridge.

However, Kepa will be given the chance by Tuchel to kickstart his Chelsea career and will start at Oakwell on Thursday.

"Absolutely, absolutely," Tuchel on if Kepa could kickstart his Blues career, as quoted by Goal. "He will play tomorrow [Thursday]; he will start tomorrow. From outside, we had a view on his situation and saw some difficulties on the sporting side.

"Maybe also the circumstances of his transfer is weighing a little bit on his shoulders. That was the impression from outside.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

"From inside, I see a nice guy. I see a nice personality, an open character, a hard-working guy, with obviously a lot of quality. So the good thing for him is that we start fresh, it's a new start for him. I don't have a history with him and I hope there will be no difficulties because I don't see them coming.

READ MORE: Chelsea team news to face Barnsley - Thomas Tuchel set to ring changes - Kante & Ziyech to start

READ MORE: N'Golo Kante set to start for Chelsea against Barnsley in FA Cup tie

READ MORE: The predicted Chelsea XI to face Barnsley in FA Cup fifth round

"He's a clear guy, an open guy. He does everything to impress in training. I'm happy and I feel all three goalkeepers in a good atmosphere, they are competitors to each other, it's a very special position in football of course, it's a very decisive position, it has its own rules.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"If you make mistakes everybody sees them and talks about them. So you need a lot of mental strength and quality and I see this in all three goalkeepers. Kepa has a chance tomorrow and I hope he can show what he shows in training.

"We didn't make a change in the first game and Edou [Mendy] was strong in the moment. So tomorrow is an opportunity to show and hopefully, it's very important for me to say this, he doesn't want to overachieve. I want him to do a normal match tomorrow.

(Photo by NICK POTTS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"He does not have to show me or anybody else tomorrow that he is ready to be Spain's No 1 in the summer. He just has to show his quality. Not more or less. So we have to manage expectations because I don't expect him to score and keep a clean sheet.

"I just want him to help us with his quality and he gives a solid performance to help the team. He has big goals to achieve and personal ambition. This is normal; it's why he's here."

READ MORE: Mason Mount will be the future captain of Chelsea and England, says John Terry

READ MORE: Hakim Ziyech to be handed chance by Thomas Tuchel to impress against Barnsley

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel offers fresh injury update on Thiago Silva

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube