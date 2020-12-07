Kepa Arrizabalaga will start for Chelsea against FC Krasnodar

Frank Lampard has confirmed Kepa Arrizabalaga will be recalled to the Chelsea side to face FC Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday.

There is nothing ride on the Group E clash at Stamford Bridge with both sides confirming their positions in the group - Chelsea in first place and the Russian's finishing third.

It gives Lampard the opportunity to rotate once again and freshen the squad up during the busy festive period, and Kepa has earned his chance and will replace Edouard Mendy in goal.

"Kepa starts," revealed Lampard on his early team news.

"It is about attitude and how we approach the game. Of course Kepa's position is slightly different because goalkeepers have to be patient when they are not starting games and generally because of Edou's form.

"He's been a very regular pick for me, easily, but of course I think with this game, it's a game for Kepa, who is training brilliantly well and acting brilliantly well. I have no qualms about putting him back in."

The last time Kepa started for Chelsea was against Southampton back in October, and he has only played three times this season for the Blues.

Billy Gilmour will also start for Chelsea in Europe, but Callum Hudson-Odoi will miss out due to a hamstring injury.

