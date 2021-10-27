Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea Ready for Intense December Fixture List

Kepa Arrizabalaga says Chelsea will be ready for their busy fixture list as 15 games await between now and the end of the year.

Chelsea are on a good run of form which sees them occupy top spot in the Premier League. They are currently second in Group H in the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel's side are also into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup following a penalty shootout win on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge over Southampton.

Kepa, 27, came into the side to retain his cup place and produced a fantastic performances overall to help his side progress into the next round.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But the victory has its consequences. Chelsea's fixture list is at its maximum. They will play the most games that were on offer to them between now and the rest of 2021.

Tuchel will need his full squad ready for when they are required and called upon.

Kepa is ready and knows the 'big squad' could put the Blues in good stead ahead of the fixture schedule.

"Now we have time until the next round, so we have time to focus on the Premier League and the Champions League," Kepa told the official Chelsea website.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

"We know December and January here in England are so hard but we have a big squad, a lot of players with quality, so we are ready."

It will begin with a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday, before ending the year with a home match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Here is Chelsea's fixture list in full for the rest of the year:

October 30: Newcastle United (a)

November 2: Malmo (a)

November 6: Burnley (h)

November 20: Leicester City (a)

November 23: Juventus (h)

November 28: Manchester United (a)

December 1: Watford (a)

December 4: West Ham (a)

December 8: Zenit St Petersburg (a)

December 11: Leeds United (h)

December 16: Everton (h)

December 19: Wolves (a)

December 21/22: Carabao Cup quarter-finals

December 26: Aston Villa (a)

December 29: Brighton & Hove Albion (h)

