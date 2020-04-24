Kepa Arrizabalaga handed second chance at Chelsea by Frank Lampard for 2020/21 season

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been handed a boost ahead of next season after he will be given more time to impress at Chelsea to prove the doubters wrong.

Doubts have been cast over the Spanish international's future in west London, after a string of errors in the 2019/20 campaign have resulted in Willy Caballero replacing him in goal.

The Blues have also recently been heavily linked with a replacement goalkeeper in the shape of Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has questioned Kepa's capability of being first choice goalkeeper at the club after a lacklustre spell as no.1.

According to the Telegraph, Lampard will show faith in the 25-year-old and give him a starting berth in goal and a lifeline at Stamford Bridge.

The club, like other Premier League clubs, are currently facing a period of uncertainty over transfer spending and the revival of competitive football.

These conditions have aided club chiefs in their backing of Arrizabalaga after conceding the 25-year-old would not accrue the initial £72 milliontransfer fee paid for him back in 2018.

Arrizabalaga's previous club Athletic Bilbao are hoping to capitalise on any move away from west London, hoping to recoup five per cent of any transfer fee agreed in a move away from the Blues.

Chelsea are set to prioritise spending in other positions on the pitch with the club holding an interest in Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

