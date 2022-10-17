Kepa On His Return To Form And The Squad Warming To Potter

Kepa spoke yesterday about his revival in form and how the team are slowly getting to grips with Graham Potter's philosophy.

Kepa produced a Man of the Match display yesterday against Aston Villa and admitted that working on reaction saves in training is not the same as it is on a matchday.

"We work on these types of things during the week [reaction speed and instincts], but then in the game it’s completely different. You have no time to think. You have to be ready because anything can happen."

Kepa makes an impressive near post save to deny John McGinn IMAGO / News Images

The 28-year old has been a mainstay in the Chelsea starting XI since Graham Potter's arrival and said he is feeling good about his recent performances.

"I’m feeling very well, with confidence, with and without the ball. Self-confidence and belief in your work, in what you’re doing, and belief in the process is very important.

"Of course, I had really tough moments. I had really good moments, but in the end it’s like life. You have ups and downs and you have to be strong mentally, sticking with your ideas and keeping working."

Kepa and Graham Potter after the match IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Yesterday's victory keeps Chelsea in fourth place in the league table and Kepa said he is pleased with the result considering how tough a side Aston Villa are.

"I’m really happy because of the win and because I helped the team. Villa Park is a really tough stadium to play in."

He also admits that it hasn't been light work for the side to perform to such a high standard after their European exploits in midweek but they are slowly beginning to understand Potter's new system.

"After a big win away in the Champions League, it’s not easy coming again to the Premier League, to be focused, to go away and travel.

Chelsea look impressive under Graham Potter IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"We are now winning at big stadiums. Winning at Villa Park is not easy, winning in Milan is not easy. We are getting the manager’s ideas better and better."

It is a quick turnaround once again for the Blues as they prepare to make the short trip to Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Read More Chelsea Stories