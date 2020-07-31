Absolute Chelsea
Kepa Arrizabalaga prepares for Chelsea exit after falling out of favour with Frank Lampard

Ben Davies

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has reportedly conceded his time at the club will soon be over, after not being expected to feature against Chelsea's two remaining fixtures against Arsenal in the FA Cup Final and Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Spanish International became Chelsea's record signing back in 2018 in a £71.6 million move, but has failed to impress Frank Lampard this season, with a catalogue of errors leading to doubts over his lack of quality between the posts ahead of next season.

Chelsea have been linked with several replacements in the summer transfer window so far, with reports that the club are eyeing a swap deal for world-class goalkeeper Jan Oblak with Arrizabalaga securing a switch back to La Liga.

According to The Sun, Argentinian veteran Willy Caballero will maintain his place in goal for the FA Cup final clash against Arsenal after an assured display against Wolves on the final day.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has remained first choice predominantly throughout the season, despite losing his place briefly back in February, and has been heavily under scrutiny with the Blues' bleak defensive record this season conceding 54 goals in the Premier League.

Kepa is tied to the club on a bumper seven year deal, and the club are reluctant to sell the outcast without recouping some of the huge transfer fee paid for him, despite his fate appearing to be sealed after Lampard and his coaching team have huge doubts over his first team quality.

Chelsea are expected to be very active in the transfer window, in attempts to rectify the defensive problems during the recent campaign, and are pursuing a deal for Declan Rice despite the club's intentions not to sell the player.

