Key Stat Could Show The Player Chelsea Needs To Sign

As Chelsea continue their hunt for another centreback, there are some attributes that are more important than others.

Whoscored.com tweeted a statistic on the most dribbles per game by centrebacks covering the top five leagues.

Dribbling is a key part of the modern defender, especially in progressive attacking sides. The Blues under manager Thomas Tuchel have a penchant to play the ball wide, which requires quality ball-carrying centre-halves.

At 8th on the list is Kalidou Koulibaly who recently signed from Napoli. Also on the list is transfer target Sevilla star Jules Kounde. Chelsea could be aiming for this archetype of player to replace the presences they have lost this summer.

Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have both headed to the warmer climates of Spain this transfer window, to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

This has lead to the Blues hunting for replacements to add depth to their extremely thin backline.

Topping the list is RB Leipzig's young ace Josko Gvardiol. This is another player that Chelsea reportedly have in this crosshairs. The 20-year-old Croatian averages 1.2 dribbles per game, just above Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix.

The top five is made up of four Bundesliga players, with the exception being Ligue 1's William Saliba, which could point towards a difference in quality or style of football in the league which allows defenders more time.

