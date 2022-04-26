Report: Mateo Kovacic & Callum Hudson Likely to Return for Chelsea Before End of the Season
Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi are both expected to return from injury to play for Chelsea before the end of the season, according to reports.
Hudson-Odoi hasn't featured since the beginning of March due to an achilles problem, while Kovacic sustained ankle injury during their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals earlier this month.
Fortunately for Tuchel, he has plenty of options in attack to cover for the absence of Hudson-Odoi, however the centre of midfield has been more challenging because of the quality and influence the Croatian provides and has provided for the Blues this term.
Chelsea welcomed back Antonio Rudiger (groin/hamstring) and Reece James (hamstring) to training on Tuesday morning ahead of their Premier League trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Thursday evening.
Now Nizaar Kinsella has provided a further injury update on Kovacic and Hudson-Odoi. Both are on course to play again this season with the pair close to return.
When could the pair return?
Before Chelsea suffered a 4-2 home defeat to Arsenal in April, Tuchel confirmed that Kovacic would hopefully be out for only two weeks, seeing a likely return in May sometime.
“Kova (has a) ligament injury. Hopefully not longer than two weeks. This is a long time for us in terms of games. Hopefully as short as possible."
For Hudson-Odoi, it still remains incredibly unclear when he will return. Tuchel admitted before Arsenal that "it’s day by day, still not possible to join team training".
