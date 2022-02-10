Skip to main content
Mateo Kovacic Hails Chelsea's World Class Goalkeepers After Kepa Arrizabalaga Club World Cup Performance

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has heaped praise upon the Blues' goalkepeers after Edouard Mendy lifted the African Cup of Nations and Kepa Arrizabalaga's fantastic performances in his absence.

Mendy last played for Chelsea in the 2nd January against Liverpool but his absence was not felt as Kepa stepped up and produced when it mattered.

Speaking to Chelsea's social media channels after the Club World Cup semi-final victory against Al Hilal, Kovacic heaped praise upon the shot-stoppers.

imago1009634699h (1)

Kepa produced a series of fantastic saves to keep the score at 1-0 to Chelsea, seeing his side make the Club World Cup final for the second time.

Read More

The first saw a 1-0 defeat to Corinthians back in 2012 as Chelsea look to make amends and lift the trophy on Saturday.

Whilst Kepa was impressing, Mendy lifted the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. The Chelsea man was the hero in the final, saving an Egypt penalty on the way to a shootout victory in Cameroon.

imago1007582880h

Speaking on the goalkeepers at Chelsea's disposal, Kovacic was full of praise for the men in between the sticks.

"Kepa showed again that he is a world class goalkeeper like always. We have two of them... three of them with Marcus. We are very lucky," he said.

It is unclear as to who will be selected in the final as Mendy has joined up with his club teammates in Abu Dhabi but Kepa will be unfortunate if he is replaced for the crucial clash.

imago1009560822h
