Mateo Kovacic Offers Chelsea Boost After Training Return Following Covid-19 Self-Isolation

Mateo Kovacic returned to Chelsea training on Friday after his period of self-isolation with Covid-19 ended.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined for a lengthy period following a hamstring injury sustained in training.

He was back in training last Monday ahead of the Zenit St Petersburg draw with a view to returning to action against Leeds United last weekend,

But his problems continued after he tested positive for Covid-19 leaving him forced to self-isolate which has seen him miss the matches against Zenit, Leeds and Everton.

However, Thomas Tuchel confirmed he has now come out of isolation and trained on Friday with the rest of his teammates ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Although he wouldn't want to rush the Croatian nor N'Golo Kante back, the German could be forced into 'crazy' selection decisions at Molineux to deal with the injury crisis in midfield due to Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek picking up injuries against Everton, making them doubtful for the weekend.

“Jorginho is a doubt because he is in pain," revealed Tuchel on Friday in his pre-match press conference. "Loftus-Cheek is a doubt because he is in pain. We don't know if he they can travel. We may (have to) start with Mateo and N'Golo."

Tuchel continued: "We need to find balance because we put everything on Jorginho's shoulders. Ruben got injured yesterday. Let's see. Maybe we are forced to do crazy stuff that we don't normally do."

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell (ACL as well), Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi on Sunday due to Covid-19.

