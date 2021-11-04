Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Burnley Clash

Chelsea are without several first team players ahead of their Premier League clash with Burnley on the weekend.

The Blues face Sean Dyche's side at 3pm on Saturday and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Here is the latest team news ahead of the clash:

Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner

Chelsea's striker duo Lukaku and Werner remain sidelined for the match, having suffered injuries against Malmo in the match at Stamford Bridge several weeks ago.

Thomas Tuchel revealed that Chelsea will be hoping to have the pair back after November's international break, so they are likely to miss the Blues' clash with Burnley.

“I am not a friend of deadlines and not putting pressure," said Tuchel. "Both of them have a new target and that target is after the national break. This is what they aim for, what we aim for."

Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea will also be without midfielder Kovacic, who suffered a hamstring injury in training last week.

The Blues are hoping for him to return after the international break, confirmed Tuchel.

"He injured himself in the last minutes of training and suffers from a hamstring injury and will be out for some weeks actually.

"He will be out for the next week for sure, then comes national break. It is a minimum of these weeks. Hopefully after then he will be back."

N'Golo Kante

The French international did not travel as Chelsea faced Malmo in Sweden.

Chelsea explained the exclusion by saying he remained in London for 'treatment and recovery'.

The midfielder has been called up to France's international squad for the latest break in November.

Therefore, the Blues will be hoping to have Kante available as they prepare to host Burnley on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic

The USMNT captain returned to action for Chelsea for the first time since October as he featured as a substitute against Malmo on Tuesday night.

Tuchel had previously planned for the American to make his return against Burnley, but was handed a boost as he travelled to Sweden and played.

Barring no fresh injury concerns, Pulisic should be available to feature on the weekend.

Mason Mount

The Englishman has missed Chelsea's last two matches through illness. The last time he featured, he bagged a hattrick in the 7-0 win over Norwich.

Whilst the illness is not COVID-19, as Tuchel confirmed, Mount has not been training with the first team squad so could be a doubt for the weekend's clash.

"For Mason," said Tuchel, "he does not feel better. To stop any speculation, it is not COVID, Mason is negative for COVID.

"He is just ill, he does not feel good enough to take part in training or the trip to Malmo."

Thomas Tuchel will deliver his team news in his pre-Burnley press conference on Friday.

The Blues will be hoping to have a fully fit squad when the players return from November's international break ahead of a packed festive schedule.

