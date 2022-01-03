Mateo Kovacic Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Stunner as Blues claim Liverpool draw

Mateo Kovacic has described his stunning goal against Liverpool as 'beautiful' after Chelsea claimed a 2-2 draw on Sunday in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old scored one of the goals of the season when he volleyed into the top corner to halve Chelsea's deficit after they fell two goals behind in the first half.

But the ball fell to Kovacic on the edge of the box and he looped the sweet strike over Caoimhin Kelleher to make it 2-1.

Christian Pulisic struck Chelsea level in first half stoppage to ensure the Blues avoided defeat against Jurgen Klopp's side.

It was a game where the Blues fought until the very end despite off-the-field problems. They dug in and produced a big performance for Thomas Tuchel, who was under pressure following his dropping of club-record signing Romelu Lukaku.

Kovacic reflected on his beautiful goal and was delighted to fight back in a tough game to earn a point.

"We were in a difficult moment because we were 2-0 down," Kovacic told the official Chelsea website. "We started the game quite well, then conceded two goals and it was difficult to come back. I had the luck that the ball came to me and I just shot.

"When I saw that it was going in, it was a beautiful goal, but I think we were growing with the momentum and we scored the second goal. I think we could have done even more but we should be happy with that point because it was tough to come back."

IMAGO / PA Images

He added: "We are happy with the comeback and the team spirit we showed, but not happy with the two points dropped because we obviously wanted to win this game, but it was difficult to come back after we conceded two goals like that. They should not happen at this level, but it happened to us today and we came back amazing.

"For me it’s always two points dropped because we always want to win and we wanted to earn the three points to get closer to City. But we showed great character, we came back and that’s what it is about. It showed our great team spirit.

"We started the game very good and we had a good chance with Christian, we didn’t score it, then we conceded two goals which we should not concede. It was difficult because we conceded one, we conceded a second, and then when you make mistakes because you are 2-0 down they have chances on the counter-attack.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"We knew that we needed to be more focused, which we actually were in the first 15 or 20 minutes. The two goals killed us, but it happened and we showed great team spirit to come back, we scored two good goals and we had a very good second half, just allowing some chances against us we should not.

"We had many chances, but also they had good chances, so it was a great game of football. I’m glad we showed such a great team spirit. We should be happy with our good performance overall and we should continue to play like that."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube