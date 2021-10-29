Thomas Tuchel Rules Chelsea Quartet Out of Newcastle Encounter

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner against Newcastle United, says Thomas Tuchel.

They head to the north east sitting at the top of the table, one point clear of Liverpool in second and will be itching to continue their unbeaten streak.

Tuchel's side are building momentum and come into the Premier League clash having beaten Southampton on penalties in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But they will have to deal with four absences on Saturday when they visit St. James' Park.

Lukaku and Werner remained sidelined after their injuries against Malmo, while the match comes 'too early' for Pulisic who returned to training earlier this week.

But the Blues received a hammer blow, confirmed by Tuchel on Friday, that Kovacic would be out for 'some weeks' with a hamstring injury.

“We have some better news than ahead of the Southampton game," revealed the Blues boss. "Which means of course Timo and Romelu are still out because of their injuries. Christian Pulisic did join training in the last two sessions but it is too early. Everyone else is available. Azpi, Ruben and NG are back on the pitch and with the team tomorrow, ready to play.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel added: "I am sorry I forgot to say it but we had very sad news yesterday. He injured himself in the last minutes of training and suffers from a hamstring injury and will be out for some weeks actually. He will be out for the next week for sure, then comes national break. It is a minimum of these weeks. Hopefully after then he will be back. He injured himself by doing too much in training, so it’s my fault.”

Chelsea will have Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante for the weekend.

