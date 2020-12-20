Kurt Zouma: Chelsea 'confident' ahead of West Ham clash

Kurt Zouma says Chelsea are ready and confident ahead of their Premier League clash against West Ham on Monday.

Chelsea host the Hammers in west London hoping to end a run of two straight defeats in the league.

1-0 and 2-1 defeats to Everton and Wolves have seen the Blues slip outside the top four prior to Christmas, but there is a chance of redemption on Monday against an in-form West Ham side.

David Moyes' side have won four of their last six but Zouma is confident that Chelsea can get the three points against a 'tough' West Ham side.

"It’s a difficult season because there are so many games to play in a short period of time, so it was nice to switch off a little bit," Zouma told the official Chelsea website.

"But we have a big squad and we have to be ready, especially with the two last games we lost. We have to bounce back. There is no other solution, no other way. We have to win on Monday

"We know it will be tough. West Ham are playing good at the minute, they have had some great results, but we have to be ready for that.

"We are confident. We are playing at home, unfortunately there won’t be fans but let’s do our job. We will fight for the three points, that’s it.

"There is no stress in the team, everyone is still confident, and we are going to win this game."

