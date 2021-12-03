Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Kurt Zouma Discusses Emotions Over 'Special' Clash as West Ham Face Former Club Chelsea

Author:

Former Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has admitted that West Ham's clash against the Blues will feel 'special' for him ahead of the Premier League match.

The French international departed Chelsea in the summer, signing for the Hammers in search of first team football.

Speaking to West Ham United's official club website, Zouma previewed the match against his former employers.

imago1007911409h

He said:“It will feel special in a way because I’ve been there for so many years, but it’s a football game and like all the other games I want to win this game for my team." 

The defender, who joined Chelsea in 2014, found his game time limited under Thomas Tuchel despite being a regular at the start of the season.

Zouma departed in a £29.8 million deal during the summer as Chelsea handed Trevoh Chalobah a first team opportunity.

imago1005383827h

The French international spent seven and a half years at Chelsea, signing under Jose Mourinho. Zouma lifted two Premier League titles, a League Cup and a Champions League trophy during his time as a Blue.

Zouma continued to discuss his emotions as he prepares to face the Blues as he stated: “I want to beat Chelsea because I want to beat everybody.

"I play for West Ham now and I’m very happy to be here. It’s going to be a tough game as we know they have a lot of strength, but we have to use our strength to make them suffer.”

imago1008392967h
