Report: Kurt Zouma Latest / Most Likely to Leave Chelsea This Summer, Tottenham Interest & Jules Kounde Deal

The defender has been linked with a move away.

Kurt Zouma is 'still the most likely' player to leave Chelsea this summer as rumours of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde remain, according to reports.

It has been reported that Chelsea have already agreed terms with the defender, who is keen on a move.

The Telegraph, have provided an update regarding Zouma's future at Stamford Bridge.

The report continue to states that Tottenham are one of the clubs intereted in Zouma but must offload a defender in order to bring Zouma in.

This could benefit Chelsea as Sevilla are interested in Davinson Sanchez, who could move to the La Liga club to replace Chelsea-bound Kounde.

A transfer domino could be set to happen towards the end of the window with Kounde moving to Chelsea, Zouma departing for Tottenham and finally Sanchez moving to Sevilla.

Tottenham have pulled out of deals for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic before trying to sign Cagliari centre back Nahitan Nandez.

However, a deal for the former has also fallen through, meaning that Spurs could make a move for Zouma.

It was reported that Chelsea were willing to negotiate with Tottenham, whilst Zouma would prefer to stay in London rather than move away from the capital.

Trevoh Chalobah has overtaken Zouma in the pecking order at Chelsea, with Tuchel confirming that the youngster will stay at Stamford Bridge this season.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Zouma, who did not feature against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season but if Kounde comes in, Zouma could still depart.

