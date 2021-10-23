    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kurt Zouma Opens up on Chelsea Departure Following West Ham Move

    Author:

    Former Blue Kurt Zouma has opened up on his Chelsea departure after he opted to complete a permanent transfer to West Ham United in the summer.

    The defender, who joined Chelsea in 2014, found his game time limited under Thomas Tuchel despite being a regular at the start of the season.

    Speaking to the Evening Standard, Zouma discussed his move.

    Zouma 12

    “I wanted something different,” he said. “A challenge. We won a title last year with Chelsea and I wasn’t in the starting XI at the end. I wanted to be somewhere where I could compete for that, playing week in, week out.

    “Things happen. It is destiny. A new manager came in and he made choices and everything was working well for us. I wasn’t in the starting XI as often as I would expect to be. This is the manager’s choice and he made them right, obviously. As a player I have to accept it. This is in the past."

    Zouma 11

    Zouma has been a key part of the Irons' defence since joining and has looked impressive in the Premier League so far.

    The Blues have been left light in defence since his departure, with Malang Sarr making his Chelsea debut against Brentford due to an injuy to Antonio Rudiger.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    CL x Zouma
    News

    Kurt Zouma Opens up on Chelsea Departure Following West Ham Move

    34 seconds ago
    sipa_35323965
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Callum Hudson-Odoi Selection Hint Ahead of Norwich Clash

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35170565
    News

    Why Billy Gilmour Won't Feature for Norwich Against Chelsea

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35664572
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Promise Following Injury Lay-Off

    40 minutes ago
    Tuchel x Havertz
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Kai Havertz Selection Hint Ahead of Norwich Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35373793 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger's 'Priority' Revealed as Chelsea Agreement is 'Far From Being Reached'

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35170565
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Delivers Update on Billy Gilmour's Chelsea Future

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (50)
    News

    Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner: Tuchel Provides Latest Chelsea Team News for Norwich City Clash

    2 hours ago