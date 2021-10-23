Kurt Zouma Opens up on Chelsea Departure Following West Ham Move

Former Blue Kurt Zouma has opened up on his Chelsea departure after he opted to complete a permanent transfer to West Ham United in the summer.

The defender, who joined Chelsea in 2014, found his game time limited under Thomas Tuchel despite being a regular at the start of the season.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Zouma discussed his move.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

“I wanted something different,” he said. “A challenge. We won a title last year with Chelsea and I wasn’t in the starting XI at the end. I wanted to be somewhere where I could compete for that, playing week in, week out.

“Things happen. It is destiny. A new manager came in and he made choices and everything was working well for us. I wasn’t in the starting XI as often as I would expect to be. This is the manager’s choice and he made them right, obviously. As a player I have to accept it. This is in the past."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Zouma has been a key part of the Irons' defence since joining and has looked impressive in the Premier League so far.

The Blues have been left light in defence since his departure, with Malang Sarr making his Chelsea debut against Brentford due to an injuy to Antonio Rudiger.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube