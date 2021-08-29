Kurt Zouma Pens Emotional Farewell Message Following Chelsea Departure

Kurt Zouma has taken to social media to pen an emotional farewell message to the Chelsea fans, describing his journey at the club.

Zouma completed a move to West Ham United earlier in the week and has now said his goodbyes to Chelsea.

Taking to social media, Zouma said goodbye.

"It has been a huge honour to be part of the success of this amazing club ! The journey has been full of emotions.. I’ll never be thankful enough. Chelsea see you soon!" Zouma wrote.

The defender departs in a £29.8 million deal and has joined David Moyes' West Ham side.

The French international spent seven and a half years at Chelsea, signing under Jose Mourinho. Zouma lifted two Premier League titles, a League Cup and a Champions League trophy during his time as a Blue.

With the deal being announced, Chelsea are set to move to replace the defender and could complete a deal for Sevilla's 22-year-old Jules Kounde in the coming days.

What else has been said following the move?

Zouma revealed his pride in signing for the Hammers: “I’m very happy and very proud,

“My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that’s started the season very, very well.

“With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year – and I want to help the team do that.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube