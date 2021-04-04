NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Kurt Zouma sends warning to Chelsea teammates ahead of Porto clash after West Brom defeat

Author:
Publish date:

Kurt Zouma has told his Chelsea teammates that they have to bounce back strongly after suffering a 5-2 defeat to struggling West Brom in the Premier League. 

It was an afternoon to forget for the Blues on Saturday in west London. The Baggies came from one goal down to score give past Thomas Tuchel's side, who were also reduced to 10 men in the first-half after Thiago Silva picked up a second yellow card. 

The defeat takes top four out of their hands but the important games are coming thick and fast as a European tie against FC Porto awaits them on Wednesday night in the Champions League quarter-finals. 

EyDK4BkWYAEMF_u

Zouma says Chelsea have no time to be looking for excuses and have to show a strong reaction after they suffered their first defeat in 15 matches.

"The result speaks for itself," said Zouma to the official Chelsea website.

"Everyone is very disappointed, but it is just one game and we need to get back to what we were doing before the international break and hopefully we will get back to it as soon as possible.

"There’s no time to find excuses. We didn’t win the game, we lost badly, and it’s a very difficult game to swallow, but we have to because we’ve got another game in midweek and we have to prepare for that.

"We have to bounce back. We have to react strongly and this is what we are going to do."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32834899
News

Thomas Tuchel offers hamstring injury update on Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic

sipa_32282975
News

Kurt Zouma sends warning to Chelsea teammates ahead of Porto clash after West Brom defeat

sipa_32835461
News

"I don't know what happened" - Kurt Zouma reflects on Chelsea's shock 5-2 loss against West Brom

sipa_32834899
News

Christian Pulisic sends six-word message after sustaining hamstring injury during Chelsea's shock defeat to West Brom

EyDEPsKWQAU1kzg
News

Thiago Silva breaks silence after red card against West Brom on return to Chelsea side from thigh injury

sipa_32282602 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel explains why Tammy Abraham was left out of Chelsea squad in West Brom defeat

sipa_32231102
News

Fulham boss Scott Parker makes 'big' admission on Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek

sipa_32562045
Transfer News

Report: Olivier Giroud will 'not renew' contract at Chelsea and will leave club in summer