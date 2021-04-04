Kurt Zouma sends warning to Chelsea teammates ahead of Porto clash after West Brom defeat

Kurt Zouma has told his Chelsea teammates that they have to bounce back strongly after suffering a 5-2 defeat to struggling West Brom in the Premier League.

It was an afternoon to forget for the Blues on Saturday in west London. The Baggies came from one goal down to score give past Thomas Tuchel's side, who were also reduced to 10 men in the first-half after Thiago Silva picked up a second yellow card.

The defeat takes top four out of their hands but the important games are coming thick and fast as a European tie against FC Porto awaits them on Wednesday night in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Zouma says Chelsea have no time to be looking for excuses and have to show a strong reaction after they suffered their first defeat in 15 matches.

"The result speaks for itself," said Zouma to the official Chelsea website.

"Everyone is very disappointed, but it is just one game and we need to get back to what we were doing before the international break and hopefully we will get back to it as soon as possible.

"There’s no time to find excuses. We didn’t win the game, we lost badly, and it’s a very difficult game to swallow, but we have to because we’ve got another game in midweek and we have to prepare for that.

"We have to bounce back. We have to react strongly and this is what we are going to do."

