Kurt Zouma 'very happy' for Edouard Mendy after strong start to life at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has praised goalkeeper Edoaurd Mendy following his arrival this summer.

Mendy arrived from French side Rennes for £22 million and has instantly impressed, which has already seen him become the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets this season in the Premier League [5].

Chelsea currently sit third in the league and boast an impressive defensive record with Mendy between the sticks.

Zouma, a fellow French speaker, has hailed Mendy's English and his performances since joining.

"Edouard is a very nice guy and he has good English already – I don’t where he practised that, but he’s got it!," Zouma told the Chelsea programme.

"I don’t even have to translate things for him now, but on the pitch we can speak both English and French.

'I try to help him but you can see he has settled here very well already, everyone likes him, and he’s doing a good job at the minute, so I’m very happy for him

