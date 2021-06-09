Kylian Mbappe On Thomas Tuchel: 'He Is Fantastic'

Here, there and everywhere - Tuchel has a lot of fans.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has praised his former boss Thomas Tuchel following Chelsea's Champions League triumph.

Tuchel left PSG in December and took over from Frank Lampard at Chelsea only back in January, and managed to guide the Blues to European glory on May 29 in Porto against Manchester City.

He has proven to be an excellent coach and Mbappe has tipped him to become one of the best managers in the world in the future.

Photo by Loic Baratoux/Sipa USA

What Kylian Mbappe said

Speaking to BILD, as quoted by 90min, Mbappe admitted: "He’s fantastic tactically. He knows exactly how opponents will behave and can predict matches very accurately."

He added: "And we must also take this into account: he is still a very young coach. He can become one of the best coaches of the future. He proved it no sooner than with his victory in the Champions League."

Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LM/Sipa USA

Tuchel's efforts at Chelsea in just four months which also included a top four finish as well as reaching an FA Cup final, albeit it ending in defeat to Leicester City, were rewarded last week after the Blues handed him a new and improved contract until 2024.

“I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family.

“There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube