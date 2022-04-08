Skip to main content
LA Dodgers Executives Believe MLB Methodology Will Translate Well to Football Amid Chelsea Bid

LA Dodgers executives believe that their methodology in the Major League Baseball will translate well to football as Todd Boehly's consortium prepare their final offer for Chelsea.

This comes as Boehly's group were named amongst the preferred bidders, battling against The Ricketts Family Investment Group, Stephen Pagliuca and Sir Martin Broughton's consortium.

As per the Athletic, Dodgers executives believe that their methodology will translate well to football.

imago1010567957h (1)

Boehly is a part owner in the MLB side and has since recruited principal owner Mark Walter to join his bid for Chelsea.

This will significantly strengthen Boehly's bid, despite many reports stating that he is laready the favourite to take over from Roman Abramovich.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was previously reported that Boehly was a fan of Liverpool's Fenway Sports Group ownership model as he 'broadly agrees with the principle of growing sustainability and employing data to find a competitive edge.'

imago1004286174h (4)

The Athletic now report that Dodgers executives believe the methodology they use in baseball would translate well to football as in 10 years under Guggenheim Baseball Management, the Dodgers enjoyed on-field success whilst making renovations to their stadium and increasing the team's investment in the community.

It is believed that they would make data-driven decisions, much like Brentford have done in recent years as the Bees gained promotion from League One all the way to the Premier League under the successful model.

It remains to be seen as to who will emerge victorious as the race to purchase Chelsea hots up.

imago1010360225h
