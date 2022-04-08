LA Dodgers Principal Owner Mark Walter Joins Todd Boehly's Bid for Chelsea

LA Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter has joined Todd Boehly's bid for Chelsea ahead of the deadline to submit their final proposal.

The Ricketts Family investmemnt group, a consortium headed by Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca are the other three preferred bidders named on a shortlist by Raine Group.

The parties have seen the April 11 deadline for their final bids extended into 'late next week' as Raine will choose their preferred next owner and submit their proposal for Government approval.

Boehly's consortium have added LA Dodgers principal owner Walter to their bid ahead of the submission deadline, according to the Athletic

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Walter is one of Boehly's partners in the Guggenheim ownership of the Dodgers, the Major League Baseball side that Beohly has a stake in.

A source familiar with the bidding process has stated that he will team up with Walter once again in the bid to buy Chelsea.

Furthermore, the report states that Boehly's bid is regarded as the favourite. This has been boosted even more so by the addition of Walter.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Walter has a reported net worth of $4.4 billion and will make Boehly's bid even financially stronger.

Previous reports stated that Boehly was already confident in the size of his wealth to compete in the bid to buy Chelsea, with Walter's role within the consortium not clear yet.

The American was at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to observe Chelsea's 3-1 defeat.

Raine Group will look to submit their preferred bidder to the Government by the end of the month, although a takeover could be delayed until May due to deadlines changing.

