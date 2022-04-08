Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

LA Dodgers Principal Owner Mark Walter Joins Todd Boehly's Bid for Chelsea

LA Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter has joined Todd Boehly's bid for Chelsea ahead of the deadline to submit their final proposal.

The Ricketts Family investmemnt group, a consortium headed by Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca are the other three preferred bidders named on a shortlist by Raine Group.

The parties have seen the April 11 deadline for their final bids extended into 'late next week' as Raine will choose their preferred next owner and submit their proposal for Government approval.

Boehly's consortium have added LA Dodgers principal owner Walter to their bid ahead of the submission deadline, according to the Athletic

imago1002026766h

Walter is one of Boehly's partners in the Guggenheim ownership of the Dodgers, the Major League Baseball side that Beohly has a stake in.

A source familiar with the bidding process has stated that he will team up with Walter once again in the bid to buy Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Furthermore, the report states that Boehly's bid is regarded as the favourite. This has been boosted even more so by the addition of Walter.

imago1004286175h (2)

Walter has a reported net worth of $4.4 billion and will make Boehly's bid even financially stronger.

Previous reports stated that Boehly was already confident in the size of his wealth to compete in the bid to buy Chelsea, with Walter's role within the consortium not clear yet.

The American was at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to observe Chelsea's 3-1 defeat.

Raine Group will look to submit their preferred bidder to the Government by the end of the month, although a takeover could be delayed until May due to deadlines changing.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010991834h
News

Ricketts Family Investment Group Believe Rival Chelsea Bidders Are Encouraging Protests

By Nick Emms34 minutes ago
imago1011113617h
News

Andreas Christensen Admits Chelsea 'Weren't at Top Level' Against Real Madrid

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1011072034h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele 'Dropped' Chelsea's Contract Offer

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011115990h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Interested in Signing Chelsea's Mason Mount

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1010567957h (1)
News

Raine Group Extend Chelsea Takeover Deadline as Bidders Prepare Final Offers

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1011113642h
News

Mason Mount Urges Chelsea to Bounce Back After Tough Losses to Brentford & Real Madrid

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1011115990h
News

Mason Mount Discusses Chelsea Mentality Following Real Madrid Defeat

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1011057628h
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Ready to Break Record for Declan Rice as Chelsea Are 'In the Mix'

By Nick Emms16 hours ago