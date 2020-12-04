Lampard: Chelsea fans returning to watch Leeds clash 'means a great deal'

Frank Lampard is looking forward to Chelsea fans returning to Stamford Bridge this weekend to watch the Blues play Leeds United.

A total of 2,000 fans will head back to west London for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March.

Chelsea have been thriving without fans this season - unbeaten in their last 15 matches in 90 minutes in all competitions, but Lampard says it's a huge deal for the club and he can't wait for them to return to the stands.

"For me it means a great deal," said Lampard in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Chelsea's unbeaten November has seen Lampard nominated for Manager of the Month. (Photo by Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"We've been missing them. In restart there was such focus on getting the season finished but then this season started and I certainly feel it. I guess the players and other managers do. It is the job we do and love it for a reason because of the fans, the rivalries and what it means to people. So to be able to get 2,000 of our fans is a huge deal. They have been patient.

"I know more fans will want tickets that couldn't get tickets. We hope that moves in the right direction quickly. It'll be nice to hear them tomorrow supporting the team."

They will be able to watch their new summer signings for the first time as Lampard confirmed that he has a fully fit squad for the weekend.

