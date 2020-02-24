Absolute Chelsea
Lampard: Chelsea have to keep focus and concentration against Bayern Munich

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has told his players that they have to keep their focus and concentration against Bayern Munich.

The Blues host the Bundesliga leaders on Tuesday in the first-leg of the last-16 Champions League tie. 

It is Frank Lampard's [as manager] and several of his squad members' first taste of Champions League knockout football, and he has sent a message to his players ahead of the game. 

"I don't remember saying I want to take risks," started Lampard. "It depends on the type of game. There's a two-legged game against a very strong team. 

"With the Champions League, your concentration and focus levels have to be absolutely top throughout both games. I'd like us to take risks in attacking areas to try and create to score goals. 

Frank Lampard joined in with the rest of the squad during training at Cobham on Monday.Getty Images

"We have created a lot this season. It was great at the weekend because we won a game by taking our chances with two great finishes. But our defensive mindset, we have to be really on it. Defensively there is no risk taking."

Their defensive frailties have cost them in Europe and domestically this season, and they can't afford to make any errors against Bayern with Robert Lewandowski in the 'form of his life'.

Chelsea will be looking to utilise the home advantage to secure a result on Tuesday, with the second-leg at the Allianz Arena next month. Any defeat will hand the Blues a huge uphill battle in qualifying for the last eight of the competition.

