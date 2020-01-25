Absolute Chelsea
Lampard: Chelsea still hurting from summer departure of Eden Hazard

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have to get their recruitment right as he looks to build on his squad with just under a week to go until the January transfer window closes.

On an evening where Frank Lampard's side were cruising at the KCOM Stadium against Hull City, as soon as Kamil Grosicki pulled a goal back for the hosts, it was a nervy ending for Chelsea on Humberside. 

Failure to kill the game off and show ruthlessness in front of goal nearly cost Chelsea once again, as it did in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal, and the need for a striker keeps on strengthening.

Chelsea remain in three competitions - Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League - and with the absence of Tammy Abraham for the next couple of weeks, and the likely departure of Olivier Giroud, Frank Lampard can't just rely on Michy Batshuayi to fire Chelsea to victories when he has been in and out of the side this season. 

The full-time whistle at the KCOM Stadium came as a huge sigh of relief to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.Getty Images

But Frank Lampard gave an update on the Blues' transfer activity, and still believes his side are hurting from the departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in the summer. 

"There is no movement to speak of now," Lampard said to BT Sport. "We got a punishment in the summer and it is meant to hurt you.

"We lost certainly one of the biggest players in our history and one of the most effective and dominant players in terms of what he did. That is the situation.

"My job is to work every day on the training ground to make the players better and the other part for the club is how we move forward by bringing in players.

"We lost ground last summer, so we need to, for the short-term, push for this top four finish because I have a strong feeling where we can improve personnel-wise to take us forward. For me it's clear.

"The money of it is not my job but I have to be honest and truthful. Short term recruitment is something we have to get right."

