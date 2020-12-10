NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Lampard: Christian Pulisic a 'work in progress' to keep consistently fit

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard has said keeping Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic consistently fit is a work in progress. 

The 22-year-old felt an 'awareness' in his hamstring following the 3-1 win over Leeds last Saturday. 

Pulisic has only just returned from a hamstring strain that he picked up at the end of October, and netted the third goal for the Blues on Saturday.

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league-13

Lampard confirmed he will bit fit for the weekend to face Everton but the Blues boss is still trying to find the best way to consistently get the best out of the American.

"Christian is a work in progress," admitted Lampard. "I don't want to call this an injury that he had in midweek. If the game had been a different type of game then maybe I would have used him. 

"We know his abilities and that's very clear. He showed them when he came on against Leeds in midweek. I just have to find the best way of getting it out of him consistently."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league-15
News

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Chelsea's role in Premier League title race

49452452
News

Lampard: Christian Pulisic a 'work in progress' to keep consistently fit

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-krasnodar-4
News

Frank Lampard praises Everton & highlights tough away test at Goodison Park

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league (7)
News

Frank Lampard: Vice-captain Jorginho gives everything for Chelsea

soccer-jpl-d7-kv-mechelen-stvv
Transfer News

Aster Vrancx 'dreams of future move to Chelsea' amid interest from host of European clubs

everton-v-leeds-united-premier-league
Match Coverage

Preview: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league-9
News

Tino Anjorin reveals delight at 'special night' on his Chelsea debut

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (29)
News

Frank Lampard provides Christian Pulisic hamstring injury update

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league-10
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Everton: Olivier Giroud set to lead the line once again