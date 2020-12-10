Lampard: Christian Pulisic a 'work in progress' to keep consistently fit

Frank Lampard has said keeping Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic consistently fit is a work in progress.

The 22-year-old felt an 'awareness' in his hamstring following the 3-1 win over Leeds last Saturday.

Pulisic has only just returned from a hamstring strain that he picked up at the end of October, and netted the third goal for the Blues on Saturday.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lampard confirmed he will bit fit for the weekend to face Everton but the Blues boss is still trying to find the best way to consistently get the best out of the American.

"Christian is a work in progress," admitted Lampard. "I don't want to call this an injury that he had in midweek. If the game had been a different type of game then maybe I would have used him.

"We know his abilities and that's very clear. He showed them when he came on against Leeds in midweek. I just have to find the best way of getting it out of him consistently."

