Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante for three weeks

Chelsea will be without midfielder N'Golo Kante for the next three weeks, head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The Blues boss delivered the negative news regarding the Frenchman on Friday ahead of Chelsea's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Kante was forced off in the 12th minute against Manchester United after sustaining a muscle injury.

Frank Lampard has confirmed the extent of N'Golo Kante's injury. Getty Images

Lampard confirmed the initial signs were not positive, and now he has revealed the 28-year-old will miss the next three weeks of the season.

"N’Golo is not fit," Lampard said on Friday. "He’s got a muscle injury, which is similar to the one he came off with recently against Arsenal, and he will be about for around three weeks."

Kante will now miss important fixtures against Spurs, Bayern Munich, Bournemouth and Liverpool which could define the Blues' season.

Chelsea have been boosted though by the return of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has spent the last nine months on the sidelines recovering from an Achilles injury picked up last May.

He will return to the first-team squad against Spurs in place of Kante, who becomes the next name on the injury table.

It has become a concern over the course of the season with Kante's injuries mounting up - which potentially sees the enormous ground covered in previous seasons now catching up on the engine.

Frank Lampard will have to rely on Mason Mount, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic against Spurs on Saturday afternoon, which is a must-not lose fixture in the Premier League.

----------

