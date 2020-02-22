Frank Lampard delighted with the effort of his Chelsea players in Spurs win

Frank Lampard after he saw his side complete the league double over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues boss made four changes to the side that started the defeat to Manchester United, including bringing in Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso.

And his changes were justified as the duo netted the two goals to hand the hosts all three points against Jose Mourinho's side in west London.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard blasts VAR mistakes in narrow win against Spurs.

-----------

Giroud's volley in the 15th minute opened the scoring, and then a well-hit strike from the edge of the box from Marcos Alonso doubled the lead three minutes into the second-half.

Lampard was full of praise for his players who responded to the Manchester United defeat

"Performance levels of the team, attitude of the team, I can't ask for any more - maybe another goal or so to put it to bed earlier," Lampard started. "But everything we asked for, it's been a tough period for us at home, we know that.

Chelsea continued their impressive home record against Spurs. Getty Images

'The last couple of days have been spent finding the reasons why. I can't keep saying we are playing well and lose games, it just doesn't work.

"So we had to find the reason why - a lot of it was mentality in both boxes, focus in every moment of the game and they gave me everything today."

Chelsea are now six points behind Leicester City in third place, and have extended their gap between them and Spurs to four points.

The pressure was on, and Chelsea finally delivered when they needed to.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube