Frank Lampard disappointed with his Chelsea side after Champions League defeat

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard revealed his disappointment after Chelsea's hopes of progressing into the Champions League quarter-finals were all but blown. 

Chelsea were optimistic heading into the last-16 first-leg tie against Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge, but three goals in the second-half saw the Blues suffer their heaviest defeat at home in Europe. 

Lampard reflected on the quality of the opposition, but was left frustrated with his side's lack of confidence on the ball throughout. 

"The levels of Bayern Munich were fantastic, they are a really strong team," Lampard started. "Unless we were to get everything right and bang on, it was going to be a tough night. We didn't get everything bang on. We weren't confident on the ball from start to finish, and that was my biggest disappointment. 

WATCH: Frank Lampard reacted to Jorginho and Marcos Alonso suspensions.

"We want to play here and we today went away from that. That can happen sometimes in an intense atmosphere when all eyes are on. 

"It was a harsh lesson and reality for the players, of the levels we want to get to - this is Champions League football.

"We as a club haven't been fighting in the knockout stages of the Champions League, getting through the back end of it for years, and reality of what it takes."

Lampard and several members of his squad experienced their first taste of Champions League knockout football against Bayern, and it proved to be a tough lesson for the youngsters.

Chelsea will now need a miracle next month in Munich should they wish to book a place in the quarter-finals.

