Frank Lampard 'excited' to see Hakim Ziyech play for Chelsea after Moroccan returns from injury

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard is excited to see Hakim Ziyech make his official debut for Chelsea following his arrival from Ajax this summer. 

The 27-year-old is yet to make his Blues debut since signing, but will be in the Chelsea matchday squad for the first time when Lampard's side host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. 

Ziyech featured in the pre-season friendly against Brighton but was forced off with a knee injury, which has seen his debut delayed. 

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-chelsea-pre-season-friendly (21)
(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

However after weeks of recovery, the Moroccan is ready to return and Lampard is looking forward to the midfielder featuring in the Chelsea side..

"I’m excited to see Hakim play," said Lampard ahead of Southampton. "It feels like a long time since we brought him here, and he hasn’t played since the Dutch league finished before lockdown.

"He's worked hard to get fit, he looks really good in training and he’s been fantastic with his professionalism in working hard to get back fit. It's just game minutes that we need for him now.

"I have a good relationship with Hakim, we’ve had plenty of honest conversations and yes, I’m very excited to see him play and hopefully we can see him at his best, like he was for Ajax." 

