Frank Lampard: Chelsea should've claimed three points against Bournemouth

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard rued his side's missed opportunities against Bournemouth after being held to a 2-2 draw.

Despite taking the lead through Marcos Alonso, they were pegged back through goals from Jefferson Lerma and Joshua King early on in the second-half.

But Marcos Alonso came to the Blues' rescue in the 85th minute to salvage a point for the Blues.

Lampard was left disappointed and frustrated after another game saw Chelsea drop points.

"I think when you look over the whole 90 minutes, we should win the game," Lampard said. "We created many chances, we were in control of the game and got our goal. We didn’t add to that when we were on top though.

"Then we had a bad 10 minute spell and we were punished. They scored their goals, which I didn’t like from our point of view. Otherwise I was pleased with what we were doing up until that point.

"I’m pleased with the character we showed to get the equaliser and take a point in the end. but I’m not happy totally because we should win.

"We created enough chances to take all three points but we didn’t take those chances. When you are winning 1-0 and are on top, you must take your chances because otherwise you are leaving the opposition still in the game. Bournemouth showed that and they got their goals.

"As I said, we showed good character to come back and take a point at the end but we should have won today."

Chelsea could be just one point clear in fourth at the end of the gameweek should results elsewhere goes against the Blues.

