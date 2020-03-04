Frank Lampard hails incredible Billy Gilmour performance after putting trust in teenager

Frank Lampard has responded to Billy Gilmour's star performance in the FA Cup win against Liverpool.

The Blues secured progression into the quarter-finals of the competition after goals from Willian and Ross Barkley ensured that Chelsea finally got their win against Jurgen Klopp's side this season after the third attempt.

But one player who shone was teenager Billy Gilmour. The 18-year-old has been rewarded with a handful of starts this season, including making his Premier League debut back in August against Sheffield United.

The 18-year-old was given the chance to start against Premier League leaders on Tuesday evening, and repaid the faith and trust shown in him by Lampard.

He picked up the Man of the Match award, and Lampard continued the plaudits of the Scottish midfielder following his performance.

"He was incredible," said Lampard. "It’s easy to assess it as Billy the kid but I just assess it on the performance and he performed like a top-class player up against other top-class players.

"He came on against Sheffield United earlier in the season and people questioned him – someone said to me he looks like a 15-year-old boy but I have absolute trust in Billy.

"He might be small in stature but he’s huge in personality and talent. For me when I look at a midfield player I think do you want to receive the ball in all areas and moments, can you make angles and pick passes, do you put your foot in?

"He does the right thing and he’s humble as well – all his family were here tonight down from Scotland and he showed everyone that he’s some talent."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube