Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard hails incredible Billy Gilmour performance after putting trust in teenager

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has responded to Billy Gilmour's star performance in the FA Cup win against Liverpool.

The Blues secured progression into the quarter-finals of the competition after goals from Willian and Ross Barkley ensured that Chelsea finally got their win against Jurgen Klopp's side this season after the third attempt. 

But one player who shone was teenager Billy Gilmour. The 18-year-old has been rewarded with a handful of starts this season, including making his Premier League debut back in August against Sheffield United.

The 18-year-old was given the chance to start against Premier League leaders on Tuesday evening, and repaid the faith and trust shown in him by Lampard. 

He picked up the Man of the Match award, and Lampard continued the plaudits of the Scottish midfielder following his performance.

"He was incredible," said Lampard. "It’s easy to assess it as Billy the kid but I just assess it on the performance and he performed like a top-class player up against other top-class players.

"He came on against Sheffield United earlier in the season and people questioned him – someone said to me he looks like a 15-year-old boy but I have absolute trust in Billy.

"He might be small in stature but he’s huge in personality and talent. For me when I look at a midfield player I think do you want to receive the ball in all areas and moments, can you make angles and pick passes, do you put your foot in?

"He does the right thing and he’s humble as well – all his family were here tonight down from Scotland and he showed everyone that he’s some talent."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live updates: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Follow here for live updates as Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Ornstein: Early indications suggest Jadon Sancho not a deal for Chelsea

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, but a deal to join the Blues is unlikely.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Liverpool win template for quality, spirit and work ethic needed

Frank Lampard was impressed by Chelsea's FA Cup performance which saw them see off Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: FA Cup victory against Liverpool a one-off

Frank Lampard has expressed his delight after he saw his side battle past league leaders Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers injury update on Mateo Kovacic and Willian

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has offered an update on the conditions of duo Mateo Kovacic and Willian.

Matt Debono

Ross Barkley: Chelsea produced a much-needed top performance

Ross Barkley was pleased with the Blues' performance which saw Frank Lampard's side book their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Cesc Fabregas hails Billy Gilmour's MOTM performance against Liverpool

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is the next to wade in on the praise for midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Matt Debono

Billy Gilmour looking to 'push on' after star performance against Liverpool

Billy Gilmour has revealed his delight after he produced a superb performance in Chelsea's FA Cup victory against Liverpool.

Matt Debono

Chelsea battle past Liverpool to progress into the FA Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea have booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after battling past Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of the fifth round tie between Chelsea and Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono